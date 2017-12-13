sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Financial Calendar and Annual General Meeting 2018

Amer Sports Corporation
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
December 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.

Amer Sports Financial Calendar and Annual General Meeting 2018

Financial Statements Bulletin
Amer Sports' financial statements bulletin 2017 will be published on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

Financial Review
Amer Sports will also publish the financial review for 2017 including financial statements, CEO's review and corporate governance statement.

The report will be available in English and Finnish and can be downloaded as a pdf file on February 15, 2018 as well as ordered as a printed copy at www.amersports.com (http://www.amersports.com).

Annual General Meeting
Amer Sports Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 8, 2018. A stock exchange release regarding the AGM resolutions will be published immediately after the meeting.

Interim Reports
In 2018, Amer Sports interim reports will be published as follows:

- for the January to March period on Thursday, April 26
- for the January to June period on Thursday, July 26
- for the January to September period on Thursday, October 25

For more information, please contact:
Heli Harri, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 7184 799, heli.harri@amersports.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Precor, Suunto and Mavic. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).



