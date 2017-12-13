Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: WestRock's Revenue Grew 12.4%

Stock Monitor: Fuwei Films Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, WestRock's net revenue increased 12.4% to $4.06 billion from $3.61 billion in Q4 FY16, due to $495 million from acquisitions and $175 million in pricing gains, driven primarily by containerboard price increases. The Company's net revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion.

During FY17, the Company's net revenue increased 4.9% to $14.86 billion from $14.17 billion in the last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion.

During Q4 FY17, WestRock's gross profit increased 8.2% to $778 million from $719.3 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 70 basis points to 19.2% of revenue from 19.9% of revenue in the fourth quarter of last year.

During Q4 FY17, WestRock's operating income was $293.2 million versus an operating loss of $113.2 million for the comparable period of last year.

During FY17, the Company's operating income increased 94.1% to $835.0 million from $430.3 million in the last year.

For the reported quarter, WestRock's net income was $195.3 million compared to a net loss of $86.4 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was positive $0.76 compared to negative $0.34 in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, WestRock's adjusted net income was $223.1 million, and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.87. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.81.

During FY17, the Company's net income increased 351.3% to $698.6 million from $154.8 million in the last year, while diluted EPS increased 369.5% to $2.77 from $0.59 in the last year. For FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was $2.62, surpassing analysts' expectations of $2.56.

Segment Details

Corrugated Packaging - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Corrugated Packaging segment's net revenue increased 11.7% to $2.24 billion from $2.00 billion in the same period of last year, due to a favorable corrugated selling price/mix and higher recycling net sales. For the reported quarter, the segment's income increased 19% to $229.0 million from $192.4 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 13.6% to $385.7 million from $339.6 million in Q4 FY16.

Consumer Packaging - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Consumer Packaging segment's net revenue increased 15.1% to $1.87 billion from $1.62 billion in the comparable period of last year, due to an increase from acquisitions, principally MPS, and an $8 million increase related to foreign exchange. For the reported quarter, the segment's income decreased 10.4% to $124.6 million from $139.1 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBITDA increased 0.6% to $267.7 million from $266.1 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 4.5% to $279.6 million from $267.6 million in Q4 FY16.

Land and Development - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Land and Development segment's net revenue decreased 57.2% to $18.7 million from $43.7 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's income was negative $5.6 million compared to negative $1.6 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBITDA was negative $5.5 million compared to negative $1.4 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, WestRock's cash and cash equivalents decreased 12.6% to $298.1 million from $340.9 million as on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 8.2% to $5.95 billion from $5.50 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 18.5% to $1.89 billion from $1.59 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 41.5% to $1.49 billion from $1.05 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q4 FY17, WestRock's cash provided by operating activities increased 29.5% to $494.3 million from $381.6 million in the same period of last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, WestRock's stock slightly declined 0.75%, ending the trading session at $63.94.

Volume traded for the day: 1.52 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.49 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.00%; previous three-month period - up 11.53%; past twelve-month period - up 25.20%; and year-to-date - up 25.94%

After yesterday's close, WestRock's market cap was at $16.24 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.10.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.69%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

