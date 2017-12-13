Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: UGI Corp. Has Paid Dividend for 133 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 14, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2017. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 13, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on UGI:

Dividend Declared

On October 27, 2017, UGI'S Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable January 01, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2017.

UGI's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.02% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.37% for the Utilities sector. UGI has paid common dividends for 133 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 30 years.

Dividend Insights

UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8%, this represents that the Company spends approximately $0.40 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, UGI is forecasted to report earnings of $2.57 per share for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.00 per share.

At September 30, 2017 and 2016, UGI had cash and cash equivalents of $291.1 million and $125.7 million, respectively. The Company's cash flows from operating activities in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016 were $964.4 million and $969.7 million, respectively. UGI's cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating working capital was $1,133.0 million in fiscal 2017 and $926.6 million in fiscal 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Developments for UGI

On November 01, 2017, UGI Energy Services LLC (UGIES), a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, announced the acquisition of midstream assets from Rockdale Marcellus LLC by its wholly owned subsidiary, UGI Texas Creek LLC.

UGI Texas Creek acquired 100% of a midstream system located in Tioga, Lycoming and Bradford counties, Pennsylvania. The system is composed of more than 60 miles of natural gas gathering lines, along with dehydration and compression facilities. UGI Texas Creek received a dedication from Rockdale for the 1 Tcf of gas to be produced from the 42,000 acres associated with the midstream system described above. The midstream investment is expected to be immediately EPS accretive and grow to $0.04 accretive by the third year.

About UGI

UGI is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes propane both domestically and internationally, manages midstream energy and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region as well as parts of Europe. UGI, through subsidiaries, is the sole General Partner and owns 26% of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU), the nation's largest retail propane distributor.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, UGI's stock dropped 2.19%, ending the trading session at $48.32.

Volume traded for the day: 832.57 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 661.08 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.83%; past twelve-month period - up 7.91%; and year-to-date - up 4.86%

After yesterday's close, UGI's market cap was at $8.30 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.61.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.07%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Diversified Utilities industry.

