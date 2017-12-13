Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Arista Network's GAAP Net Income Soared 160.62%; Revenue Grew 50.77%

Stock Monitor: HP Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q3 FY17), Arista's revenue grew 50.77% to $437.63 million compared to $290.26 million in Q3 FY16. The reported quarter's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $417.70 million.

Arista's gross profit surged 50.53% to $280.62 million in the reported quarter compared to $186.42 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP gross profit was $281.73 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $187.38 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 51.42%.

Arista's operating income surged 123.47% to $140.83 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $63.02 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP operating income was $168.84 million in the reported quarter compared to $87.16 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 93.71%. Arista launched Any Cloud software platform, in the reported quarter, which would help in reducing operational costs and complexity for enterprises.

Arista's net income was $133.72 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $51.26 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 160.89% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's non-GAAP net income surged 109.58% to $128.22 million in Q3 FY17, on a y-o-y basis, compared to $61.18 million in Q3 FY16. Arista's diluted earnings per share (EPS) advanced 143.48% to $1.68 in Q3 FY17, compared to $0.69 in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted net earnings, which were adjusted for non-recurring gains, amounted to $1.62 per share, for the reported quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $1.21 per share.

Arista Networks' Segment Details

Arista reported Product segment's revenue of $380.34 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $254.24 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 49.60% on a y-o-y basis. Cost of revenue of this segment was $145.87 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $94.78 million in Q3 FY16, surging 53.91%.

The service segment's revenues surged 59.03% to $57.29 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $36.02 million in Q3 FY16. Cost of revenue of this segment was $11.14 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $9.06 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 22.92%.

International segment's revenues were $128.30 million in Q3 FY17, up by approximately 25.00% compared to Q3 FY16 figures.

Cash Matters

Arista had cash and cash equivalents of $854.48 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $500.48 million as on September 30, 2016. Net inflow from operating activities was $447.96 million in the reported quarter compared to $108.73 million in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

Arista anticipates revenues in the range of $450.00 million to $464.00 million in Q4 FY17. The Company expects non-GAAP gross margin in the band of 63.00% to 65.00% and non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 30.00% to 32.00% in Q4 FY17.

Arista's management expects research and development (R&D) spending to increase in the next quarter. The Company also expects its R&D, sales and marketing (S&M), general and administrative (G&A) expenses as percentage of revenues, to be approximately, 20.00%, 10.00%, and 3.00% respectively, over the long-term.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Arista Networks' stock dropped 2.43%, ending the trading session at $218.25.

Volume traded for the day: 706.18 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 24.79%; previous six-month period - up 44.49%; past twelve-month period - up 134.32%; and year-to-date - up 125.53%

After yesterday's close, Arista Networks' market cap was at $15.45 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 45.32.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Computer Systems industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors