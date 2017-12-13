Hikma Pharmaceuticals has launched its own version of an acute injected treatment for migraine headaches, dihydroergotamine mesylate. West-Ward's Dihydroergotamine Mesylate Injection, USP is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura and the acute treatment of cluster headache episodes. According to IMS Health, US sales of Dihydroergotamine Mesylate Injection, USP were approximately $34.8 million in the 12 months ending October 2017. Riad Mechlaoui, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...