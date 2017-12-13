sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,031 Euro		+0,091
+2,30 %
WKN: 520958 ISIN: DE0005209589 Ticker-Symbol: A6T 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,21
4,336
15:31
4,222
4,365
14:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG4,031+2,30 %