+ Open cloud platform with cognitive engines for audio-visual data analysis

+ Customers benefit from in-depth analysis of their data and low costs

+ Artificial intelligence increasingly in demand in the media world

artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589), specialist for intelligent and user-defined applications in real-time audio-visual data processing and analysis, has gained another reference customer for its XENTAURIX cloud. With a multi-year framework agreement, the media group will use extensive applications from January onwards.

As a software-as-a-service (SaaS), the customer is provided with powerful computer programs to search, analyze, process and produce new audio-visual content. The infrastructure set up especially for the Group meets the high security requirements in a cloud operation and ensures compliance with national data protection guidelines.

"We are very pleased that we were able to win over another leading European media group for our XENTAURIX cloud services in the current year. Our patented technology makes it easier for our customers to make their daily editorial work more efficient and cost-effective, and to better analyze and monetise their data the oil of the future", says artec CEO Thomas Hoffmann.

Customers use the XENTAURIX cloud platform to systematically evaluate their audiovisual information material from a wide variety of sources, including TV, radio, streaming services and social media. For this purpose, various cognitive analysis tools so-called engines are available to users, which will be expanded in the future by the use of deep learning and artificial intelligence programmes. These cognitive engines accelerate meaningful data collection that enables industry experts to stay competitive with real-time intelligence and powerful applications, both now and in the future.

In addition to its own artec engines, the platform is also open to third parties in order to offer customers maximum added value and the greatest possible flexibility from a data analysis. The XENTAURIX Cloud's current and future applications include: audience ratings and sentiment, audio and video fingerprinting analysis, face and object recognition, translation of a wide range of languages, and fake news recognition.

