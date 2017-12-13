Why Fears of Bitcoin Crash Are OverblownDeutsche Bank sees the possibility of a Bitcoin crash in 2018, but we have reasons to support why this fear is overexaggerated.Deutsche Bank has released a list of 30 possible events that pose a high risk to investors across the world in the coming year. A few of these include high inflation in the U.S., the Russian presidential elections, and the bursting of housing bubbles in Canada, Sweden, and China.On this list is also a mention of a possible Bitcoin crash in 2018, which may.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...