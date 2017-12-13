In a one sentence statement, Phoenix Solar AG announced it has submitted an insolvency filing today in Munich.

The German solar PV project developer, Phoenix Solar AG has officially filed for insolvency today, December 13.

In a one sentence statement on its website, the company said, "The Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG has submitted an insolvency filing to the relevant insolvency court in Munich, today."

Last Friday, it announced it would start insolvency proceedings this week after its U.S. subsidiary, Phoenix Solar Inc. received a payment request from an unidentified customer to the tune of US$8 million.

"This exceeds the financial capabilities of Phoenix Solar AG, therefore ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...