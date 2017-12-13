Sampo Oyj: Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 December 2017 at 4:35 pm
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has today received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 12 December 2017 above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares. The voting rights related to the shares owned directly or through financial instruments remained below five (5) per cent of total number of voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 560,000,000 shares, of which 558,800,000 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 564,800,000.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 4,97% shares
Below 5% of voting rights
| 0,05% shares
Below 5% of voting rights
| 5,02% shares
Below 5% of voting rights
| Positions of previous notification
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
| 27,839,361 shares
Below 5% of voting rights
| 4,97 shares
Below 5% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
| 27,839,361 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 4,97% shares
Below 5% of voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
| 20,637 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0,00% shares Below 5% of voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
| 246,333 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0,04% shares Below 5% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
| 266,970 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0,05% shares Below 5% of voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Maria Silander
Communications Manager
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)
