AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-12-13 15:43 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following resolutions were adopted by the 13 December 2017 Board of Directors of AB Rokiskio suris:



1. Antanas Trumpa elected as the Board Chairman. 2. Antanas Kavaliauskas elected as the Deputy Board Chairman. 3. Having received the 13 December 2017 request of the CEO Antanas Trumpa to resign from the position of the company's manager as from 31 December 2017, a resolution was adopted to recall him from the current position and to elect Dalius Trumpa as the manager of AB Rokiskio suris as from 1 January 2018.



Dalius Trumpa Deputy CEO +370 458 55200