MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (The "Company") (CSE: CME)(CSE: CME.CN)(CNSX: CME) is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement, as announced December 7th 2017, in the amount of $390,625. Under this offering, the Corporation issued 5,208,333 units at the priced at $0.075 each. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant having an exercise price of $0.15 and a term of 2 years from the closing date. The proceeds will be used to complete the prefeasibility study for the Langis property and for general working capital.

Two directors of the Corporation have participated in the private placement, in the aggregate amount of $35,250: Mr. Luigi Nardella, through his holding company, has purchased 200,000 units for proceeds of $15,000 and Mr. Hubert Vallee, through his holding company, has purchased 270,000 Units for proceeds of $20,250. Pursuant to Regulation 61-101 Respecting protection of minority security holders in special transactions, this investment constitutes a "related party transaction" however, the Corporation is exempt from obtaining minority shareholder approval and a formal valuation as the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization. A material change report has not been filed on the 21 days prior to the closing as the amounts of their investment had not been determined within such delay.

The private placement remains subject to regulatory approval and all securities issued are subject to a 4 month hold period.

Canadian Metals is focused on the development of its Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Company is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

Certain statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements included in this press release that address future events, conditions or results, including in connection with the pre-feasibility study, its financing, the hybrid flex project, job creation, the investments to complete the project and the potential performance, production and environmental footprint of the silicon plant, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "must", "plan", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "think", "continue", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "anticipate" or "future" or the negative forms thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those mentioned in the Corporation's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Many of such risks and uncertainties are outside the control of the Corporation and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making such forward-looking statements, management has relied upon a number of material factors and assumptions, on the basis of currently available information, for which there is no insurance that such information will prove accurate. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

