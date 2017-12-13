sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,092 Euro		-0,356
-1,93 %
WKN: A1C6JH ISIN: CA91911K1021 Ticker-Symbol: BVF 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,242
18,342
17:08
18,275
18,304
17:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC18,092-1,93 %