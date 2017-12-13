Global Solar Street Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast 2013-2017 & 2023: Key Players are Koninklijke Philips, Sunna Design, Omega Solar, Su-Kam Power Systems, Urja Global and Sokoyo Solar

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As per the findings of the research, standalone type held larger share of solar street lighting market as compared to the on-grid type. The designers of these lights have been searching for more efficient and heat resistant design solutions for these lights. Rapid transformations taking place in the solar street lighting market have made these lights more user-friendly. Several design modifications have led to improvement in the working of standalone models, consequently making them more popular among buyers.

Among the various application areas of solar street lighting market, commercial application has been the largest contributor. whereas among the lighting types, LED lighting witnessed a significant growth rate of 40.6% during 2013 - 2016. In terms of volume sales, the global solar street lighting market will witness fastest growth in residential applications.

Asia-Pacific has been the largest solar street lighting market, whereas MEA is expected to witness the fastest growth among all the regions. The fastest growth in MEA market can be attributed to increasing government support, constantly increasing energy costs, rise in demand of electricity, surging demand for renewable lighting sources, and increasing awareness amongst citizens about benefits associated with the use of solar street lighting over traditional lighting sources.

Due to the presence of harsh climatic conditions in MEA, the standalone lightings were more preferred and formed larger market as compared to on-grid. The World Bank and International Finance Corporation are collectively making efforts for upliftment of several countries in MEA by providing funds for developing the lighting and power industries and setting up solar street lights in these countries.

The surging urbanization in developing countries has been leading to the rise in demand for energy, and governments of various countries are supporting eco-friendly methods of producing energy. This is consequently driving the demand for solar street lights globally. The technology in solar street lights are continuously improving over the years, and are expected to make further advancements with supportive government regulations and product innovation.

Some of the other major companies operating in this market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sunna Design, Omega Solar, Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., Urja Global Ltd and Sokoyo Solar Group.

Market Dynamics

Trends



Launch of smart cities projects

Growing demand of cellular-connected solar street lights

Decline in price of solar lighting units

Drivers



Stringent government regulation and support

Constantly increasing energy costs

Decreasing solar component cost

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints



Absence of global LED standardization

Competition due to counterfeit products

High initial capital and installation costs

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities



Increasing urbanization in developing regions

Technical innovation increasing the penetration of solar street lighting market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Introduction



5. Market Size and Forecast by Lighting Type



6. Market Size and Forecast by Product Type



7. Market Size and Forecast by Application



8. Market Size and Forecast by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



