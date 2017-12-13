IMPORTANT REGAL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is Investigating the Acquisition of Regal Entertainment Group by Cineworld Group PLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Regal Entertainment Group ("Regal" or the "Company") (NYSE: RGC) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by agreeing to sell Regal to Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L) for $23 in cash for each share of Class A and Class B Regal stock.

Wolf Haldenstein is investigating whether the Board of Directors' decision to sell the company now at a low price per share rather than allow shareholders to continue to participate in the company's continued success and future growth prospects is in shareholders' best interests.

