Arkessa, Brighter, Ericsson and Gemalto Partner to Provide Global Connectivity Solutions for Actiste

Brighter AB have selected the Arkessa eUICC solutions to support the global market launch of Actiste, a mobile health solution that simplifies insulin-treated diabetes by gathering and sharing personal health data between patient and healthcare professionals through a connected pocket-sized device.

Actiste will be marketed and sold as a service to both consumers and the healthcare sector across the globe. The flexibility offered by eUICC is critical to simplifying the go-to-market process and the customer experience by ensuring out-of-the-box connectivity, but also localising that connectivity.

The ability to secure and localise connectivity and personal data is a fundamental requirement for governments and consumers particularly in healthcare. For example, in Europe, the May 2018 deadline for EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance is edging ever closer. Under those regulations, organisations will need to document and report on where their data is, how it is collected, how it is stored, and who can access it, in transit and at rest. This is not unique to Europe of course.

By enabling organisations to control which mobile networks are used for data communications, the eUICC solution delivered via Arkessa's multi-network MVNO platform will help underpin data sovereignty strategies as well as providing commercial and technical flexibility.

- We will take advantage of Arkessa's MVNO capabilities, underpinned by Ericsson's Device Connection Platform and Gemalto's On Demand Connectivity (ODC) solution to build-in a global roaming profile for default and backup connectivity as a managed service layer over the local mobile network operators that Brighter may choose as local partners. What's more, the remote management services around Gemalto's eSIM will allow us to localise or customise the connectivity services according to local regulations, geographic and commercial requirements once in the field. The assurance this provides lets Brighter focus on what we do best which is mobile healthcare. says Henrik Norström, COO at Brighter.

- Diabetes is a serious and escalating problem for society with the World Health Organisation predicting that diabetes will be one of the primary causes of death by 2030 and the cost of treating Diabetes already exceeding $670 billion per year. Brighter is brilliantly positioned to make a positive impact with their Actiste product and we are delighted to enable their global expansion and deploy another Arkessa eUICC solution, says Andrew Orrock, CEO at Arkessa.

- We are pleased that our strategic engagements with global/international OEM's are leading to business agreements for our operator partners offering Connectivity Management as a Service. Our partnership with Brighter and leading telecom operators will enable an improved and more efficient healthcare sector benefitting both patients and society, in which individuals, in this case diabetes patients, are empowered to better manage their health and wellbeing.", says Jeff Travers, Head of IoT-Connectivity Management at Ericsson.

- Technology is revolutionizing the way we manage healthcare, especially for those with chronic conditions such as diabetes. It's expected that there will be 50million connected healthcare devices by 2021, fueled by the mass adoption of the Internet of Things. Collecting, exchanging and storing data securely is a vital part of enabling patients to take control of their own medication and simplifies interaction with healthcare staff. Through Gemalto's eSIM and ODC platform we are providing the most efficient solution enabling simple and reliable communication for the greater benefits of patients who will enjoy the best connectivity, says Benoit Jouffrey, Vice President of Connectivity and Embedded Solutions at Gemalto.

About Brighter AB (publ)

"Driving Behavioral Change in Healthcare'"

Brighter is a Swedish-based company that, from a unique IP portfolio, creates smart solutions for one of the most serious healthcare problems: changing patient behavior. Chronic diseases such as diabetes are rapidly increasing and account for an increasing share of healthcare costs globally. Brighter's Business Model and Multi-Sided Market Platform - The Benefit Loop' - is based on the fact that many special interests create value for each other. By increasing access to valid health data, Brighter creates value for all stakeholders in the care chain: patients and close associates, healthcare providers, research, pharmaceutical industry and society. http://www.brighter.se

About Actiste

Brighter's solution Actistehandles most of the self-monitoring and treatment of insulin-treated diabetes in a single easy-to-use device. Measurement of glucose levels, insulin injection, and automatic logging and timing of all activity are done in a single unit. When Actiste is connected via an autonomous and secure mobile connection, the information can be automatically shared with selected recipients through The Benefit Loop', Brighter's open cloud-based service where data is collected, processed and analyzed.

Validated user-generated data, such as as test results, can be automatically transferred electronically to many different constituents. The patient selects when and how data is shared and who will have access to it. Through The Benefit Loop different services can motivate patients with chronic illnesses to change their behavior, which can save lives, reduce relatives' concerns, and release enormous healthcare resources. http://www.actiste.com

About Arkessa

Arkessa is a global M2M managed services provider making Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity easier and future-proof. Arkessa connects devices and services to the IoT, regardless of location, network operator or wireless technology. http://www.arkessa.com/euicc

About Ericsson

Ericsson provides high performing solutions for Networks, IT & Cloud, and Media. The company provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecom industry and other sectors. Ericsson has approximately 110,000 employees with customers in more than 180 countries. http://www.ericsson.com/en/internet-of-things