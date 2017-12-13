Unattended Ground Sensors Market Worth 457.9 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market by Sensor Type (Seismic, Acoustic, Magnetic, and Infrared), Deployment (Hand-Emplaced, and Air-Delivered), End-User (Security, and Critical Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 363.8 Million in 2017 to USD 457.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as changing nature of warfare and rise in the terrorism, geopolitical issues, and insurgencies across countries in the world are driving the growth of the market.

Browse 62 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 127 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

Critical Infrastructure is projected to grow at a high rate in unattended ground sensors market during the forecast period

On the basis of end-user, the unattended ground sensors market has been segmented into security and critical Infrastructure. The critical infrastructure segment includes utilities, and industrial & commercial facilities. The critical infrastructure segment covers chemical plants, oil & gas operations (remote assets as well as pipelines), mining operations, and power stations (conventional/nuclear) for early warning detections. This segment is continuously upgrading its processes and technologies and therefore requires end-to-end unattended sensors to avoid any instances of unauthorized access to the facilities.

Seismic sensor is expected to be the largest segment of the unattended ground sensors market

Based on sensor type, the unattended ground sensors market is segmented into seismic, acoustic, magnetic, and infrared. Seismic sensors are integrated into the unattended ground sensors system architecture and form a strong line of defense to address a variety of sophisticated threats. These sensors can be deployed underground to the depth of 30 to 50 cm, are restive to extreme environmental conditions such as changing weather. The growth of the seismic sensors segment in the unattended ground sensors market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of seismic sensors due to low-cost and low-false alarm rate in the unattended ground sensors market.

North America is the largest market for unattended ground sensors

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the unattended ground sensors market in 2017. Countries considered for market analysis in this region are the US, Mexico, and Canada. The US is the leading market for unattended ground sensors in North America. The US is a key exporter and consumer of network-centric unattended ground sensors. The country's defense forces are focused on upgrading their existing UGS capabilities. The demand for a robust networked environment and efficient data communication further propelled the need for sensors and smart network devices, thereby driving the growth of the unattended ground sensors market in the US.

To provide an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of a few leading players in the unattended ground sensors market, namely, Northrop Grumman (US), Textron (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), L3 Communications (US) , DTC (US), and others. These players are trying to penetrate the markets in emerging economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

