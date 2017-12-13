NUGL Inc.: NUGL.com Launches Cannabis META Search Engine

NUGL.com Launches Cannabis META Search Engine and Shareholders Approve Name/Symbol Change

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / NUGL Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL) is a U.S.-based technology company launching a comprehensive search engine and listings directory for dispensaries, services related companies, brands, and product strains on the internet. NUGL.com is the first and only META search engine in the cannabis space. NUGL has created a platform displaying profiles for dispensaries, brands, services, and cannabis products. Now, enthusiasts have the ability to search everything cannabis-related on the NET in one place. NUGL launched in BETA format in December 2017.

The name/symbol change of "Coresource Strategies, Inc." (HTOO) to "NUGL, Inc." and the domicile change from Nevada to Oklahoma has been approved by shareholders and FINRA.

NUGL is the first search and listing directory with real, nonbiased results. "NUGL was developed to create an unbiased database of everything and everyone that is cannabis-related. Consumers can find dispensaries, strains, brands, services, and more based on real search criteria and not paid-for-placement. It's the Google of the cannabis industry," said Brandon Vargas, CEO and Founder of NUGL. "As the industry expands into more states and the cannabis industry exceeds 25 billion in 2017, NUGL is positioned to offer the best and largest META search engine in the industry."

Forbes Magazine wrote about how North American marijuana sales grew by an unprecedented 30% in 2016 to $6.7 billion as the legal market expands in the U.S. and Canada, according to a new report by Arcview Market Research. North American sales are projected to top $20.2 billion by 2021, assuming a compound annual growth rate of 25%. The report includes Canada for the first time as it moves towards implementing legal adult use marijuana.

NUGL will aggressively continue to improve on the development of new and exciting features while enhancing the user experience. Upcoming features include, but are not limited to, enhanced profiles, search analytics in map listings, integrated profiles from other directories, and more. You can follow the latest happening of NUGL on our social media.

