Groupe aufeminin (Paris:FEM) (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM) announces that yesterday the TF1 group has submitted a firm offer in order to acquire Axel Springer's majority stake (78.4% of capital and 86.8% of voting rights) in Groupe aufeminin.

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, CEO of aufeminin, says: "We are very proud to have developed our communities into iconic brands that have helped us quadruple our audiences, revenues and profits during our international phase with Axel Springer. We strongly believe that this new chapter with the TF1 Group will allow our people to continue to imagine and create, offering advertisers the power, affinity and influence that will help them build stronger and more lasting brands."

Aufeminin: a unique strategic model as a creator of communities and a leader in social e-commerce

Founded in 1999 aufeminin creates editorial and community around the subjects that matter most to women with brand portfolio encompassing Aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Onmeda, EtoileCasting, Netmums, Zimbio, StyleBistro, Lonny and Livingly Media.

Aufeminin group's philosophy is underpinned by a strong commitment to women's rights, diversity and freedom of speech. The Group has developed a unique positioning to create numerous communities representing more than 500 million contacts worldwide on platforms and social networks.

Groupe aufeminin has also established itself as a leading player in social e-commerce, in the world of digital influencers, in cross-platform brand content and in the transformation of the monetisation of its inventories into programmatics whilst retaining a high level of profitability.

This distinctive and innovative approach has enabled the Group to successfully build a solid strategic model, reflected by its growth and high profitability with 2016 EBITDA of €24.7 million and revenues of €107 million.

Main terms of the Groupe aufeminin stake acquisition

The TF1 group has announced yesterday having submitted a firm offer in order to acquire the Axel Springer group's stake in Groupe aufeminin at a price of €38.74 per share (subject to customary adjustments at the completion date).

The conclusion of a final agreement between the Axel Springer group and the TF1 group will only be possible once Groupe auféminin staff representative bodies have been consulted.

The acquisition by the TF1 group of the Axel Springer's stake in the Groupe aufeminin will be submitted for approval by the merger control authority.

The transaction could be finalised during the 1st semester of 2018.

Should the acquisition be successfully completed, the TF1 group will then submit a simplified mandatory public tender offer for the remaining capital in accordance with applicable stock market regulations at a share price identical to the one of the acquisition of Axel Springer's majority stake.

About aufeminin

1st creator of communities, the Groupe aufeminin provides an editorial and community-based offer covering mainly: Fashion, Beauty, Parenthood, Cooking, News, Entertainment, etc.

With media brands such as aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Onmeda, Zimbio.com, Livingly.com and Stylebistro.com, the Group is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, North Africa, North America and Latin America.

With a global audience of 133 million monthly visitors (1), the Groupe's presence is gaining momentum on all platforms such as mobile, videos and social networks and strengthens its diversification strategy through ecommerce, programmatic and brand publishing pillars.

The Groupe aufeminin, which is 78.43% owned by the Axel Springer group, is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM). In 2016, the Group recorded revenue of €107 million and an EBITDA of €24.7 million.

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer is Europe's leading digital publisher. With headquarters in Berlin, the company is active in more than 40 countries with subsidiaries, joint ventures, and licenses. Axel Springer SE is divided into three operating segments: Classifieds Media, News Media and Marketing Media. The company employs more than 15,000 people worldwide.

