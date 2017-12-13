13.12.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Baader Bank (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Baader Bank zu Immofinanz: No meaningful NAV growth in sight - Sell We change our rating for IMMOFINANZ (IIA) to Sell (previous: Hold) with an unchanged TP of EUR 1.80. Despite an expected significant improvement of net profit and FFO, no meaningful NAV growth is in sight. While the ongoing cost cutting program will lead to a coverage of the dividend by net profit and FFO from 2018E on, the company's profitability will remain structurally too low in our view. Over the last years and expected for...

