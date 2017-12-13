Customer Service BPO, C3/CustomerContactChannels, Charts Course for Growth On First Anniversary of New Ownership

Technology advancements, new native language options and organizational changes positon company for global success in 2018 and beyond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / When Singapore-based Everise acquired U.S.-based C3/CustomerContactChannels one year ago, it had a vision to be a disruptive force in the customer service industry. Sudhir Agarwal, who leads both companies, knows a thing or two about the industry. Years ago, he helped create and grow Aegis into India's largest customer contact center business. Upon leaving, he had ideas on how customer management services should be re-imagined and delivered and created a plan to prove it.

"The biggest thing is the way agents and customers interact," said Agarwal. "It's not just good enough to satisfy a customer, but you must find ways to delight them - to create a memorable 'Experience.' If we are not making fans out of our clients' customers, then we are not doing our job properly."

With that mindset, a new roadmap was born at C3, a company formed in 2010 backed by Stone Point Capital. Last December, they sold C3 to Everise, a partnership between Sunrise, an investment company formed by Agarwal and Everstone, a private equity firm based out of Singapore. At the time of closing, C3 was doing $200 million in revenues. With that vision and refreshed energy, the new ownership group set an ambitious goal to reach a half-billion dollars in five years.

"We see a lot of opportunity to grow, not just in the United States, but overseas in the Philippines and other parts of Asia," said Agarwal. "We want to be able to give our clients more options when it comes to supporting customers in multiple languages with omni-channel support."

C3 currently operates centers on behalf of their Fortune 500 clients in six U.S. states, Latin America and the Philippines. They have a workforce of 9,000 employees worldwide handling thousands of omni-channel customer interactions via telephone, text, chat and social media. This past summer, Everise transacted its first significant deal by signing an MOU for a joint venture with Korean-based UBASE, the biggest BPO company in Korea specializing in customer care. Branded Globee, C3 can now offer clients native-speaking customer service agents to support native speaking customers globally from a home base in Malaysia.

To hammer home its new philosophy of wowing customers, C3 rebranded itself this past year to "We'll Make a FAN Out of You." The concept is to engender FAN status from clients, customers and employees- to evoke the same kind of emotion and passion that one might feel as a loyal fan of a sports team or favorite music group.

The company also came up with the flattest organization structure by teaming staff into four distinct bands designed to support front-line employees and foster disruptive ideas. Agents are now known as Experience Champions, for example, and senior leadership are known as Experience Leaders.

In October during a Client Summit, C3 launched its new R & D division, the C3 Lab, that tests new applications of existing technologies with the goal of improving the customer experience. The lab, powered by Incedo, is pushing the limits of chatbots and robotic process automation to positively impact the relationships C3 clients build with their customers. C3 also launched a new business intelligence tool that gives clients real-time insights on key performance indicators.

"Everything we've done to date is meant to support the way we make FANS out of our clients' customers and the empowerment of our employees," said Agarwal. "That is the walk that is backing up our talk."

For 2018, the company plans to continue this trajectory with full force by continuing to grow and expand services, locations, and client relationships by delivering on each of these FAN promises.

About C3

C3 provides a full range of customer contact management services for corporate clients in healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, energy and utilities, media, travel, retail, logistics, hospitality, and government services industries, from both U.S. and international locations. C3 provides multi-lingual support to clients and has eight operating centers across the U.S., the Philippines and Latin America, with over 9,000 employees. With every client, customer, and employee experience, C3 maintains one simple goal, "We'll make a fan out of you." C3's US headquarters is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Visit www.c3connect.com

About Everstone

The Everstone Group is a premier India and Southeast Asia focused private equity and real estate investment firm with assets under management of approximately US $4 billion. Everstone has around 250 people working across six offices - Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mauritius and London. The firm's strong presence and network in India and Southeast Asia allows its existing and new portfolio businesses to build operations in the region and beyond. Everstone has been awarded 'Mid-Market Firm of the Year in Asia' for 2016, as well as 'Private Equity Firm of the Year in India' by Private Equity International for six consecutive years from 2011 to 2016. For more information, visit www.everstonecapital.com

About Sunrise BPO

Sunrise BPO Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based Business Process management company with the business mission to be the world's foremost integrated customer service solution provider, focused on the Americas and Far East markets. It has been set up with the strategic intent to offer its customers a multi-channel and integrated service solution with a focus on the Contact Centre, Back Office and analytics delivered through tech-based service oriented products and process capabilities. This will drive cost saves, create value, and enable Innovation for its clients. For more information visit www.sunriseservices.com.

