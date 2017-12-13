Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Awarded 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

Crexendo Ride the Cloud® Solution Honored for Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), a next-generation CLEC and an award-winning leader and provider of unified communications cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that TMC has named the Crexendo Ride the Cloud® cloud-based telecommunication service as a recipient of the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our winning this prestigious award, together with other awards we have won this year is highly encouraging. It shows me that we are providing the best products and services in the industry. The continued confirmation by independent third parties of the excellence of our products supports my long-standing belief that the Crexendo unified communications cloud telecom services are second to none. This award combined with our recent selection by U.S. Cellular to offer our business phone system to its business and government customers proves to me we are doing the right things. The Crexendo patented Ride the Cloud© technology provides industry-leading solutions and saves our customers substantial amounts of money and increases their productivity."

Doug Gaylor, Chief Operating Officer, added, "We are very proud of the work of our entire team. Winning this award recognizing the excellence of our unified communications services is a testament to the entire company. Every day all our employees come to work with a mission to provide the best products and services that are available. We work as a team to craft solutions that provide our customers excellence and value. We provide solutions that work for customers of any size. I want to commend our team for constantly working to provide our customers with the solutions needed in today's marketplace."

"Congratulations to Crexendo for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. The Crexendo Ride the Cloud® unified communications services has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning leader and provider of UCaaS cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size businesses at affordable monthly rates.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) providing the best products and services in the industry; (ii) unified communications cloud telecom services are second to none; (iii) doing the right things; (iv) providing industry leading solutions and saving our customers substantial amounts of money and increases their productivity; (v) winning this award is a testament to the entire company and (iv) employees come to work with a mission to provide the best products and services that are available and work as a team to craft solutions that provide customers excellence and value.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and quarterly Forms 10-Q as filed. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

