The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of General Electric Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2018 (GE)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) who purchased shares between July 21, 2017 and October 20, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the Company's various operating segments, including its Power segment, were underperforming Company projections, with order drops, excess inventories and increased costs; (ii) in turn, the Company overstated GE's full year 2017 guidance; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, General Electric's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 20, 2017, the Company disclosed quarterly results for the third quarter 2017, disclosing earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.29, falling below estimates of $0.49 per share. The Company also lowered 2017 earnings expectations, lowering EPS to $1.05- $1.10 from $1.60-$1.70. On a conference call to discuss its financial results, CEO John Flannery stated that the Company had been completing a review of its operations and that, "While the company has many areas of strength, it's also clear from our current results that we need to make some major changes with urgency and a depth of purpose. Our results are unacceptable, to say the least."

Shareholders have until January 2, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/general-electric-company?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm