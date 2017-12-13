Walt Disney is reportedly set to secure a $60bn deal to buy 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets, including its 39% stake in UK broadcaster Sky. US media giant Comcast was also said to have been interested in acquiring the assets, but pulled out of the potential purchase earlier this week. The move from Disney was said to include movie studio assets, TV production assets and other international operations. Reports suggested that Fox owner Rupert Murdoch and other senior executives were ...

