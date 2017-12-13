Rockwell Trading Services LLC: RockwellTrading.com to Launch Mobile App for Their Binary Options Signal System

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / RockwellTrading.com will be launching a mobile version of its widely used Binary Options Signal System.

The news of the launch was welcomed by their loyal customers with enthusiasm as users of the system now have the ability to receive notifications while on the go, without any pesky SMS fees. Rockwell Trading's Binary Option Signal System has been in operation for years, but it is just now that the company decided to launch a mobile application for the system.

The mobile version of their Binary Options Signal System is a step in the right direction for the company. With SMS taking the backseat to more convenient, and stable, messaging platforms, it is but logical for Rockwell Trading to ditch the somewhat antiquated format of using SMS to inform their clients of any market movements.

Markus Heitkoetter, founder and CEO of Rockwell Trading, briefly talks about this platform shift saying, "We have been playing around with the idea of creating a mobile application for our Binary Options Signal System for quite some time now. But it was only this year when we realized that the format we were using was already considered 'old tech.' In truth, it was more of a wake-up call than just a mere Eureka moment. That spurred us to rethink our delivery system for the BOSS (Binary Options Signal System) and make the jump from SMS to mobile applications. We employed the help of several top developers to create a mobile app that looks and feels familiar to our old BOSS users. Of course, there will be a few noticeable differences between the old SMS version and mobile one, but said differences are very subtle."

The mobile version of the Binary Options Signal System retains all the features of its older version. Users will still receive trading signals for NADEX Binary Options on stock indices, metals, energy, commodities and currencies but in a much faster and more stable medium.

When asked to comment if other Rockwell Trading systems will also be available on mobile, Heitkoetter replied, "Absolutely! We understand the power and convenience mobile computing brings to people. And we as a company want to give our customers the ability to use our systems whenever and wherever they want to. But since we deal in providing accurate, up to the minute, trading information to our customers, our apps must work 100% each time and be user-friendly, as well."

Heitkoetter refused to comment on what Rockwell Trading system they will be launching next on mobile.

As Rockwell Trading takes the leap into mobile computing with the launch of their first mobile app, one can only expect more great things from this innovative company.

To find out more about Rockwell Trading, or to get detailed information about their systems, visit their website www.Rockwelltrading.com.

Contact Rockwell Trading:



Markus Heitkoetter

(512) 553-0835

support@rockwelltrading.com

5905 Rittenhouse Shore Dr. Austin, Texas 78734

SOURCE: Rockwell Trading Services LLC