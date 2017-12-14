Lassila & Tikanoja plc Stock exchange release 14 December 2017 8:00 am



Lassila & Tikanoja will change its segment reporting from 1 January 2018. After the change, Maintenance of Technical Systems will be reported independently and separated from the Facility Services segment.



From the beginning of 2018, Maintenance of Technical Systems will be managed as a separate segment that comprises the maintenance of technical systems businesses in Finland and Sweden. President and CEO Pekka Ojanpää will act as the Vice President of the Maintenance of Technical Systems segment.With this change, Lassila & Tikanoja aims to make the most of the growth opportunities in the maintenance of technical systems business and the synergy between the business operations in Finland and Sweden.



Lassila & Tikanoja will publish comparative financial information of the Facility Services and the Maintenance of Technical Systems segments from 2017 before publishing the interim report Q1 2018.



Lassila & Tikanoja's new structure consists of five reporting segments: Environmental Services, Industrial Services, Facility Services, Renewable Energy Sources and Maintenance of Technical Systems. The interim report for the first quarter of 2018 will be prepared in accordance with the new reporting structure.



