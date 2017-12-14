Heijmans NV: Heijmans to develop and build 377 homes for Vesteda

Heijmans and Vesteda have signed a contract for the development and construction of 377 rental homes. The homes will be built by Heijmans in Berkel-Enschot, Culemborg, Gorinchem, Pijnacker, Voorhout (Municipality of Teylingen) and Zutphen between 2018 and 2020.

With this acquisition, Vesteda is effectively expanding its portfolio with affordable rental housing at attractive locations in or near the major Dutch cities. The development concerns a mix of 258 ground-floor single family homes and 119 apartments. Approximately 90 percent of the homes has been set aside for the private rental sector, while the remaining 10 percent is designated for social rental housing. The homes will largely be developed and built on Heijmans's own land holdings.

Inflation-proof and sustainable housing portfolio

The ground-floor homes will be developed in accordance with the Heijmans House Brand: a living concept developed by Heijmans for the rental sector that adds inflation-proof homes to the portfolios of housing associations and property investors. This is achieved in various ways, including a speedy development and building process, price guarantees and customization within consistent floor plans.

All homes will have a A+++ energy label and will be equipped with solar panels. Furthermore, the apartments in Zutphen (Noorderhaven) will also be compliant with the 'Nearly Zero Energy Building' (BENG) standards that are to go into effect in 2021.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and the public sector and, in partnership with its clients, is building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl (http://www.heijmans.nl).

