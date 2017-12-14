SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 22, 2017 - SKX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ("Skechers") (NYSE: SKX) between April 23, 2015 and October 22, 2015 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/skechers-skx?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, statements pertaining to back-half 2015 customer demand and sales growth related thereto were materially false and misleading because Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Domestic Wholesale customers took early receipt of fall 2015 inventory, causing them to delay receipt of and, in some cases, cancel pending orders scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2015; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's Domestic Wholesale growth rate was unsustainable; and (3) the Company's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Skechers, you have until December 22, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

