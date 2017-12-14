14 December 2017



Danica Pension acquires SEB Pension in Denmark



Danica Pension, which is part of the Danske Bank Group, has entered into an agreement with SEB on the acquisition of SEB Pensionsforsikring A/S and SEB Administration A/S.



The acquisition is subject to approval by relevant authorities, and we expect final approval in the first half of 2018.



The agreement is described in more detail in the press release issued by Danica Pension today: danicapension.dk/pressemeddelelser.



A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 1.00pm: danskebank.com/ir.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



