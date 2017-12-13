DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Restatement of consolidated financial statements 13-Dec-2017 / 21:32 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Steinhoff - Restatement of consolidated financial statements * Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") The Company is providing the following update further to its announcement dated 5 December 2017 and its ongoing investigations into past financial years. This update is made on the basis of the information that has been made available and analysed to date. The Company, on the advice of the independent committee of the Supervisory Board, has today formed the view that issues concerning the validity and recoverability of certain Steinhoff Europe balance sheet assets under scrutiny in the 2017 audit work, are also relevant to the 2016 consolidated financial statements. Therefore, the Company announces that, based on section 2:362 (6) of the Dutch Civil Code, the 2016 consolidated financial statements will need to be restated and can no longer be relied upon. The Company, on the advice of the independent committee of the Supervisory Board, together with their advisers, is taking all necessary steps to address the audit issues and will keep the market informed of any material developments. Shareholders and other investors in Steinhoff are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. 13-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Herengracht 466 1017 CA Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 638843 13-Dec-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2017 15:32 ET (20:32 GMT)