Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Channel Sample program Returns 17.3% Zinc, 6.6% Lead, 4.6% Copper, 111 G/T Silver and 1.0 G/T Gold

Grab Samples Return up to 40.8% Zinc, 8.3% Copper, 148 G/T Silver and 2.2 G/T Gold Pilley's Island, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSX-V: GR, FSE: PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received analytical results for a second batch of rock samples collected during a recent trenching program at its Pilley's Island Base Metal - Precious Metal Property, located in north-central Newfoundland. The samples included channel and grab samples from a recently excavated trench referred to as the Bull Road Trench. Results for channel samples included 15.40% Zn, 6.60% Pb, 4.66% Cu, 111.5 g/t Ag and 1.008 g/t Au over 1.05 meters and 17.30% Zn, 0.10% Pb, 2.97% Cu, 31.2 g/t Ag and 0.449 g/t Au over 0.70 meters. Grab samples of trench bedrock returned up to 40.8% Zn, 5.50% Pb, 8.38% Cu, 148.1 g/t Ag and 2.275 g/t Au. The property hosts an historic copper mine along with zinc, lead, copper (+ / - gold, silver) occurrences.

To view Image 1, please click here

The second batch of trench rock samples were collected at the recently excavated Bull Road Trench, located at the Bull Road Showing. Reported historic trench samples at Bull Road include 12.42% Zn, 3.87% Cu, 0.95% Pb and 0.71 oz./ton Ag over 4.6m. One historic drill hole at this showing was reported to intersect 22.2% Zn, 4.4% Pb, 0.1% Cu and 0.96 oz. / ton Ag over 0.65m core length within an intersection of 7.85m grading 3.41% Zn, 0.66% Cu, 0.51% Pb, and 0.34 oz./ton Ag. The recent trenching program included re-opening and re-evaluating the historic Bull Road Showing.

Recent trenching along the trace of the Bull Road Showing exposed mineralization over a northwest-southeast length of 130m with a width varying between 1-7m. The Bull Road Showing is a polylithic slump breccia of volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization containing massive sulphide clasts up to greater than a metre in length. Five initial rock grab samples included two samples of massive sulfide clasts returning 27.50% Zn, 20.00% Pb, 5.78% Cu and 63.4 g/t Ag; and 16.40% Zn, 6.50% Pb, 2.02% Cu and 41.7 g/t Au, while a sample of another sulfide clast returned 8.36% Cu (News Release of November 16, 2017).

The second batch of rock samples from the Bull Road Trench consisted of eight channel samples and seven grab samples, all from clasts of semi-massive sulfide to massive sulfide, including some with pyrite dominant (containing lesser base metal sulfides). The samples were analyzed at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland. The analytical results for the 15 samples are presented in the table below.

SAMPLE Channel/ Length Orientation Trench Au Cu Pb Zn Ag NUMBER Grab (m) (Degrees) Location g/t % % % g/t 1256001 Channel 0.95 045 23m SE 0.613 2.83 0.73 3.95 62.2 1256002 Channel 1.05 035 25.5m SE 1.008 4.66 6.60 15.40 111.5 1256003 Channel 0.70 010 15m SE 0.449 2.97 0.10 17.30 31.2 1256004 Channel 1.00 045 13.2m SE 0.274 2.37 0.10 0.61 19.3 1256005 Channel 1.00 045 13.2m SE 0.563 3.27 0.03 2.96 30.4 1256006 Channel 0.70 060 7.7m SE 0.404 2.49 0.04 1.85 24.2 1256007 Channel 1.00 050 3m SE 0.244 0.81 0.14 0.38 21.9 1256008 Channel 1.00 050 3m SE 0.360 1.25 0.09 0.49 15.8 1256009 Rubble Grab 92m NW 0.374 4.88 0.02 1.32 15.1 1256010 O/C Grab 70m NW 0.436 5.38 0.06 1.07 33.9 1256011 O/C Grab 70m NW 1.409 6.00 4.49 40.30 22.2 1256011 Duplicate O/C Grab 70m NW 1.366 6.08 4.69 40.80 22.5 1256012 O/C Grab 6m NW 1.421 8.38 1.30 32.60 148.1 1256013 O/C Grab 5m NW 2.275 5.06 0.01 0.49 38.0 1256014 O/C Grab 2.5m SE 0.325 4.22 5.50 36.40 59.9 1256015 O/C Grab 17m SE 0.395 4.67 1.81 14.90 30.9

The channel samples were collected in the southeast region of the trench within an approximate 22 meter section of the trench. The channels samples were collected across selected clasts at generally right angles to the long dimension of the clasts. Samples 1256004 and 1256005 were from one continuous 2 meter long channel. Samples 1256007 and 1256008 were also from one continuous 2 meter long channel. The objective was to obtain preliminary data on metal content of clasts. The limited grab sampling extended into the northwest region of the trench, with grab samples collected locally within an approximate 100 meter long section of the trench.

To view Image 2, please click here

To view Image 3, please click here

Bull Road Trench

To view Image 4, please click here

Massive sulfide mineralization at Bull Road Trench.

To view Image 5, please click here

Massive sulfide mineralization at Bull Road Trench

To view Image 6, please click here

Massive sulfide mineralization at Bull Road Trench

Great Atlantic is planning a diamond drilling program for 2018 at the Bull Road showing. Additional channel sampling is planned for 2018 at the Bull Road Trench.

The Pilley's Island Property hosts an historic mine with reported historic estimated reserves of 1.159 million tonnes grading 1.23% Cu or 627,373 tons at 2.34% Cu and 0.01 oz. / ton Au. The Property also hosts other base metal - precious metals occurrences including the Bull Road showing and Fragmental Zone.

The Pilley's Island Property consists of 7 adjoining licences covering a total are of 875 hectares. Access to and infrastructure at the property is excellent. The property is serviced with power mains and government maintained roads and is within 2 km of tide water. The property is located within a mining friendly district.

Readers are warned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a qualified person. Further work is required to verify that historical assays referred to in this News Release are accurate.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Lorne Mann"

Director

Investor Relations:

Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc

604-558-2630, Toll Free - 888-280-8128

E-mail: info@kayewynn.com

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.