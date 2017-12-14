KONECRANES PLC PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 14, 2017 at 10:15 EET Konecranes hosts a Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors and bankers on December 14-15, 2017 in Düsseldorf, Germany. At the event, Konecranes' top management will provide an update on the company's business, development projects and strategic focus areas. Presentations will take place on December 14, starting at 12.30 CET. On December 15, participants will have an opportunity to visit Konecranes' factory in Wetter.



President and CEO Panu Routila:



"Our goal is to be a leading industrial and port technology company across operations. The strategic focus areas for the next 2-3 years continue to be growth, profitability, technology and people. In 2018, the integration will proceed, but at the same time, we will start gearing up for growth.



Our result improvement has been strong in 2017 as the restructuring actions of 2016 and MHPS acquisition-related synergy benefits have supported profitability as expected. Looking at 2018, we expect MHPS acquisition-related synergy benefits with a P&L impact of EUR 40-50 million and savings of EUR 12 million in net interests. Our target to reach the MHPS acquisition related synergies of EUR 140 million on a run-rate basis by the end of 2019 remains intact."



Webcast and presentation materials



A live webcast and presentation materials in English will be available on Konecranes' website at http://www.konecranes.com/investors/CMD-2017 during the Capital Markets Day. Recordings of the presentations will be available on Konecranes' website after the event.



December 14, Capital Markets Day program (All times in CET)



12:30 - 12:35 Miikka Kinnunen, VP Investor Relations 12:35 - 13:05 Panu Routila, President & CEO Building the Next Generation Lifting Business 13:05 - 13:30 Teo Ottola, CFO Key Aspects in Finance 13:30 - 14:05 Mikko Uhari, EVP Industrial Equipment Taking Industrial Equipment to a New Level



14:05 - 14:35 Coffee break / demo sessions



14:35 - 15:10 Mika Mahlberg, EVP Port Solutions Port Solutions - Set for Growth 15:10 - 15:50 Fabio Fiorino, EVP Service Service - Pivot to Growth 15:50 - 16:00 Introduction to demos



16:00 - 16:30 Coffee break / demo sessions



16:30 - 16:45 Timo Leskinen, SVP Human Resources People, Culture and Integration 16:45 - 17:15 Juha Pankakoski, EVP Technologies Digital from the Core



17:15 - 17:30 Q&A and closing remarks



December 15 program will consist of a visit to Konecranes' factory in Wetter.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes Plc, tel. +358 (0)20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 16,600 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com