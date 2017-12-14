EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 14, 2017 SHARES



STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 20,000 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of December 15, 2017.



Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share:



Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,392,320



Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,227,667



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



***



TIEDOTE, 14. JOULUKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista R-osakkeiksi muunnetut 20 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n R-osakkeiden kanssa 15. joulukuuta 2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953 id: 24359 Osakemäärä: 176 392 320



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961 id: 24360 Osakemäärä: 612 227 667



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260