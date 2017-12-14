The Israeli robotic cleaning specialist for the solar industry has completed a new funding round that will support the firm's global expansion, meet growing demand and boost R&D.

Ecoppia, the Israeli-headquartered producer of water-free, robotic cleaning solutions for solar panels, has this week completed a $13 million funding round that will help steer its expansion efforts.

Existing investors in Ecoppia led the funding round, including GlenRock, Gandyr and Swarth Group, and now joined by Harel Group Insurance and Finance - the largest insurer in Israel. The completion will help Ecoppia expand on an already noteworthy year in which it was ranked in the top ten of Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 50.

According to Ecoppia, ...

