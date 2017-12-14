France's Akuo Energy has achieved a milestone in the development of a 50 MW solar PV plant in Bali, Indonesia. pv magazine explores how the project fits in with the country's new renewable energy law.

Akuo Energy, an independent renewable power producer, and Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia's state-owned vertical integrated energy utility have signed a Letter of Intent to set up a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 50 MW solar PV project.

Upon completion, the so-called Melaya plant will be located in the northwest of the island of Bali.

The project will cover an area of 55 hectares of uncultivated farmland secured from the Government of Bali. Construction is expected to start in the second half of 2018, while it is slated to come online in 2019.

"General Electric is the project's preferred technology supplier," said Akuo Energy in a statement.

Eric Scotto, chairman of Akuo Energy, commented that this major deal leads "the way for the development of utility-scale solar PV energy in Bali, and already makes Melaya the largest-ever solar project developed on the island."

Earlier this year, the French firm, which established a subsidiary in Bali in 2012, and PLN, also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning the feasibility study of 500 MW of hybrid energy systems, comprising solar PV, wind, energy storage and genset.

Of this capacity, Akuo Energy told pv magazine, about 250 MW will comprise solar PV installations developed ...

