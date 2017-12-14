Espoo, Finland, 2017-12-14 12:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 DECEMBER 2017, AT 13.45



Juha Toimela appointed Executive Vice President of SRV Group Plc



Juha Toimela M.Sc.(Tech.), MBA has been appointed Executive Vice President of SRV Group Plc as of 1 January 2018.



Toimela has been in SRV's service since 2009, first as Director, Business Operations in the Baltic States and since 2011 as Director, Project Development. In 2015, he was appointed Director responsible for SRV's Business Operations in Finland and also CEO of SRV Construction Ltd, in which post he will continue. Toimela has been a member of SRV Group's Corporate Executive Team since 2015.



Timo Nieminen will continue as SRV Group Plc's Executive Vice President, Project Development in Finland, and as Deputy to President & CEO Juha Pekka Ojala.



For further information, please contact:



Juha Pekka Ojala, President & CEO, tel. +358 40 733 4173, jp.ojala@srv.fi



