CanniMed (CMED) Stock: Best Small-Cap Marijuana Stock for 2018Man is a strange creature. From rare earth metals to electric cars to crypto coins, his inherent profit-seeking nature has found him overnight riches in the oddest of investments. His latest obsession is green grass with psychotherapeutic properties. If you haven't guessed it already, I'm talking about cannabis-or marijuana stocks, to be precise. And today, I'm pitching a potential multi-bagger-CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS: CMMDF) (TSE: CMED) -which has nearly doubled in price in just over a month.Marijuana stocks have been the most sought-after investments of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...