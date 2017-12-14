Active-Investors: Wired News - Orange Business Services Signs 3 Year Multi-Million Agreement with Cargotec for Worldwide IoT Services

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ORAN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 12, 2017, the Company announced that the its Business Services has signed a three-year, multi-million euro agreement with Cargotec, a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions, for worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity that will help Cargotec keep goods moving efficiently and safely. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

IoT Connectivity Solution Will Help Cargotec to Develop Insightful Data-Driven Services

Orange's IoT connectivity solution will integrate intelligence into the machinery of Cargotec in order to provide better collaboration for daily operations, and monitor and maintain equipment to enable the highest possible uptime. It will also help Cargotec develop insightful data-driven services. Orange's IoT connectivity service will offer tangible business benefits for Cargotec, thereby enabling new digital services and delivering a much higher degree of operational efficiency, both internally and further down the value chain at the customer level. It will include seamless IoT SIM card ordering, simple activation and tracking through a dedicated portal, one price per IoT SIM card regardless of location, and scalable connectivity reaching 220 countries and territories.

Orange to Help Cargotec Transform Cargo Handling Business Globally

Fabrice de Windt, Senior Vice President, Europe, of Orange Business Services, stated that Cargotec is determined to grow its business through strong customer focus and improved IoT services that are vital in its development. He further added that Orange will help Cargotec in their ambitions to lead and transform the cargo handling business globally.

Orange's IoT Connectivity Services Agreements in 2017

Collaboration with Hertz and Viasat Group - In January 2017, Orange won a three-year contract with Hertz, one of the foremost global car rental companies, for IoT connectivity services to support its hourly vehicle rental service. The Company also signed a three-year, multi-million euro contract with Viasat Group for a global IoT roaming service for up to 350,000 SIM cards.

- In January 2017, Orange won a three-year contract with Hertz, one of the foremost global car rental companies, for IoT connectivity services to support its hourly vehicle rental service. The Company also signed a three-year, multi-million euro contract with Viasat Group for a global IoT roaming service for up to 350,000 SIM cards. Embelin Agreement to Bring Innovative Solutions in Europe - On February 14, 2017, equipment manufacturer and software developer, Embelin, signed a contract with the Company to provide global connectivity for its IoT products. The deal enabled Embelin to expand in Europe and subsequently on a global scale.

- On February 14, 2017, equipment manufacturer and software developer, Embelin, signed a contract with the Company to provide global connectivity for its IoT products. The deal enabled Embelin to expand in Europe and subsequently on a global scale. Extension of Strategic Partnership with China Telecom - On June 27, 2017, China Telecom and Orange Business Services announced the extension of their strategic partnership into the IoT space, enabling both Companies to serve their respective enterprise customers through a combined footprint across three continents, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

- On June 27, 2017, China Telecom and Orange Business Services announced the extension of their strategic partnership into the IoT space, enabling both Companies to serve their respective enterprise customers through a combined footprint across three continents, Asia, Europe, and Africa. Agreement with Yepzon Group - In August 2017, the Company signed a three-year agreement with Yepzon Group for worldwide IoT connectivity and SIM cards for 100,000 locator devices. Yepzon Group develops wearable technologies and smart-clothing applications.

- In August 2017, the Company signed a three-year agreement with Yepzon Group for worldwide IoT connectivity and SIM cards for 100,000 locator devices. Yepzon Group develops wearable technologies and smart-clothing applications. Collaborated with Microsoft to Deliver IoT Solutions - On September 29, 2017, Orange Business Services and Microsoft collaborated to deliver large-scale, end-to-end IoT solutions that boost the digital processes of companies in the manufacturing sector. In the same month, Sherlock, an IoT, bicycle security startup based in Turin, Italy, signed a deal with Orange Business Services to support its global business with IoT connectivity and a management portal over the next three years.

About Orange S.A.

Established in 1990, Orange, formerly known as France Telecom, provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle-East. The Company is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Cargotec

Founded in 2005, Cargotec is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions. The Company's business areas Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea, and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec is headquartered in Helsinki, 00180 Finland, and employs over 11,000 people.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Orange S.A.'s stock was slightly down 0.11%, ending the trading session at $17.40.

Volume traded for the day: 454.48 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 289.81 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.71%; previous three-month period - up 4.63%; past twelve-month period - up 19.75%; and year-to-date - up 14.93%

After yesterday's close, Orange S.A.'s market cap was at $45.36 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 88.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Telecom Services - Foreign industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

