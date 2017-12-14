Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - TapImmune Enrolls First Patient in Phase-2 Clinical Trial of TPIV200 for Treating Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Stock Monitor: Arrowhead Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

About TPIV200

TPIV200 is a novel, multi-epitope, peptide-based cancer vaccine, which stimulates a memory T-cell immune response against the folate receptor alpha (FRa). FRa is the molecule that is overexpressed on the surface of the vast majority of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)'s cancer cells and is associated with cancer recurrence. TPIV200 induces both T "helper' cells and T "killer' cells to target tumor cells as it contains several carefully chosen FRa peptides. In fact, it covers more than 85% of human genotypes worldwide.

About the Phase-2 Trial

The Phase-2 trial is a randomized, multi-center, blinded, controlled trial. It would enroll 280 women with Stage Ib-IV TNBC who have completed initial surgery and radiotherapy/chemotherapy, prior to any disease recurrence.

The trial aims at comparing vaccination with TPIV200 plus an adjuvant (GM-CSF) with a control group that gets GM-CSF alone. In the study, patients would be administered six monthly injections of their assigned treatment regimen for the first six months. Following that, they would be given booster doses every six months.

Apart from the safety monitoring, the primary efficacy endpoint is disease-free survival of TPIV200-vaccinated patients compared to that of control patients.

Additionally, TapImmune, along with its clinical partners, is evaluating TPIV200 in multiple ongoing Phase-2 trials for treating ovarian and breast cancer, including a randomized dosing trial in TNBC that recently completed patient enrollment. The four-arm trial intends to help define the optimal TPIV200 vaccine dose and regimen to maximize patients' anti-tumor immune responses. The interim immunogenicity results from this ongoing study are expected in the first half of 2018.

Funding Worth $13.3 Million from US DoD

The Phase-2 trial, which is sponsored by Mayo Clinic, received a grant of $13.3 million from the US Department of Defense to gauge the prevention of cancer recurrence in women with TNBC who have already completed first-line surgery and radiotherapy/chemotherapy.

The grant from the US DoD would be given to Keith L. Knutson, Ph.D., Professor of Immunology in the Department of Immunology, and Edith A. Perez, M.D., Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology, both at Mayo Clinic's Florida campus in Jacksonville, Florida. Professors Knutson and Perez are jointly leading the Phase-2 trial. Mayo Clinic and Dr. Knutson also have financial interests in TapImmune for the TNBC treatment.

TPIV200 Expected to Fulfill Unmet Medical Need

Peter Hoang, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at TapImmune, shared that TapImmune is grateful to the US DoD and Mayo Clinic for enabling the Company to gain important clinical safety and efficacy insight for TPIV200 under this grant.

He believes that TPIV200, as well as their other vaccine candidates, play a very important role in the existing immuno-oncology ecosystem by potentially fulfilling a medical need, which is not yet addressed by existing immunotherapies. While the current immunotherapies are known to work in only a small number of patients, TapImmune's vaccines are designed to produce broad-based, durable T-cell responses in the vast majority of patients. The improved clinical outcomes would ensure potential regulatory and commercial success. The Company intends to provide more updates as and when the exciting Phase-2 study progresses and enrolls more patients.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, TapImmune's stock advanced 3.56%, ending the trading session at $3.20.

Volume traded for the day: 50.61 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 19.50 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 18.52%; and previous three-month period - up 8.84%

After yesterday's close, TapImmune's market cap was at $33.70 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

