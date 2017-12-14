Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Autoliv's Board Completes Strategic Review of Businesses; Decides to Spin-Off Electronics Business into a Separate Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ALV as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 12, 2017, the Company reported that its Board of Directors had completed the previously announced strategic review of its businesses. Following the completion of the review, the Board has decided that the spin-off of its Electronics business would be in the best interest of all stakeholders. The Electronics business will be established as an independent publicly traded Company in Q3 2018. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Autoliv most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ALV

Commenting on the spin-off, Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Autoliv, said:

"With the strategic review concluded we now continue the process with full focus on a successful introduction of our two business segments as stand-alone companies during 2018. We are excited about the strategic opportunities for both our current business segments as separate companies."

In September 2017, the Company had started the strategic review of its organizational structure and explore possibilities of creating two separate companies by splitting its business segments - Passive Safety and Electronics. The idea was to create two publicly traded companies catering to two distinct, growing markets with leading product offerings. The formation of two separate companies will also lead to the creation of value for all its stakeholders including shareholders and customers. The Board concluded that the review reiterated and supported the initial rationale of splitting the Company's business segments into two separate companies.

Way Forward

Autoliv has planned for a cash infusion in the new electronics business to start the spin-off process. Autoliv's aim in making the cash infusion is that the new electronics company maintain a strong investment grade and ensure the transaction is tax-free to shareholders in the US and Sweden. Autoliv plans to file the requisite forms for registration of the new company with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in H1 2018. Disclosures to the SEC will include financial information of the electronics business on a stand-alone basis for the fiscal years 2015-2017 and other details regarding the proposed spin-off.

The spin-off will be effectuated when shareholders of Autoliv (including through Swedish Depository Receipts) are paid dividends on the new Electronics Company shares on a pro-rata basis. As of now, the record date for this transaction has not been finalized.

Once the spin-off is completed, the Company's Passive Safety will continue its operations under the Autoliv name and will continue to be listed with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. The Company plans to debut the electronics business under a new name, to be announced later, and plans to list the Company's share in the US and Sweden stock exchanges. Both companies will continue to be headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Company plans to complete the splitting of the business in Q3 2018 subject to receiving approvals from the Company's Board, regulatory authorities, market regulators, and fulfillment of other closing conditions. The Company plans to provide updates on the progress achieved at various stages of the implementation of the decision. However, the Company has cautioned that there is no guarantees about the timing of the spin-off or whether the spin-off will take place.

The Company plans to provide full-year Guidance for FY18 for both new companies on a stand-alone basis when it shares its Q4 2017 financial results.

About Autoliv's two business segments

Autoliv's two business segments are distinct and successful businesses with their own growth drivers. The Electronics business covers the Active Safety Products (which includes automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems and positioning systems), Restraint Control, and Sensing and Brake Systems. Its target market are players in the autonomous driving sector. As per an industry estimate the Safety Electronics market is expected to grow into a $40 billion market in 2025 from the current $20 billion. The Electronics segment expects to corner a major portion of this market and continue to grow into a profitable unit.

The Company's Electronics business has already established itself as a key player in automotive electronics and is a qualified supplier of several OEM's for active safety products. The business unit has also partnered with companies like Volvo Cars (Zenuity), NVIDIA, and LiDAR experts Velodyne for the next generation of highly automated cars. This business unit recorded sales of $2.216 billion in FY16 and plans to reach $3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Autoliv's Passive Safety products include airbag systems, steering wheels, and seatbelts. This market is stable and supported by incremental innovation. However, it requires the highest quality and manufacturing efficiencies. This segment is expected to grow into a $25 billion market in 2025 from the current $20 billion in 2017. During this same time, the Passive Safety segment is expected to outgrow the market and light vehicle production. Passive Safety is a major player with the leading position in this market with a 39% market share in FY16. In the last 2.5 years, Passive Safety's share of order intake has been around 50% or more. Passive Safety recorded sales of $7.9 billion in FY16 and plans to reach revenues of over $10 billion in 2020.

About Autoliv, Inc.

Autoliv is a global leader in automotive safety systems and develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Autoliv has over 80 facilities with 70,000 employees in 27 countries including its Joint Ventures. The Company's sales for FY16 was approximately $10.1 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Autoliv's stock declined 2.40%, ending the trading session at $125.42.

Volume traded for the day: 654.14 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 542.86 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.76%; previous six-month period - up 12.92%; past twelve-month period - up 12.31%; and year-to-date - up 10.84%

After yesterday's close, Autoliv's market cap was at $10.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.61.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors