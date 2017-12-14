Slowing residential solar markets, higher prices for components and a push-back of project completions were the perfect storm in Q3, however the U.S. market managed to remain above 2 GW.

Q3 was not the best quarter for the U.S. solar industry, and it could get worse before it gets better. According to the latest figures from GTM Research and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) across the nation 2.03 GW of solar PV was installed, slightly below Q2 2016, which saw 2.05 GW.

There are no simple answers to why the industry saw this slump, and instead a variety of factors can be seen. A 51% year-over-year decline from Q3 2016 has more to do with the volume of projects initially planned for completion before the 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) was extended to 2020 than it does with the weakness this past quarter.

U.S. quarterly PV installations to Q3 2017. Source: GTM Research / SEIA U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2017

A look by segments shows that residential solar continues to struggle. While this is the third quarter of year-over-year decline, residential installation volumes were also 10% lower than the previous quarter. GTM Research primarily cites national third-party solar companies scaling back in an effort to "prioritize profitability over growth". This can be amply seen in the quarterly results of Tesla and Vivint, the nation's ...

