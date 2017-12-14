Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Fluor's Quarterly Earnings Soared 2133%

Stock Monitor: Dycom Industries Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Fluor reported revenue grew 2.1% to $4.9 billion, up from $4.8 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $4.79 billion.

Fluor's new awards for Q3 2017 were $3.8 billion, including $2.6 billion in Energy, Chemicals, & Mining and $628 million in Industrial, Infrastructure, & Power. The Company's consolidated ending backlog was $32.9 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

For Q3 2017, Fluor's corporate general and administrative (G&A) expense was $46 million compared to $47 million in Q3 2016. The Company's consolidated segment's profit was $203 million, up from $25 million in Q3 2016.

During Q3 2017, earnings attributable to Fluor were $94 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's earnings came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.58 per share.

Fluor's Business Segments Results

For Q3 2017, Fluor's Energy, Chemicals, & Mining division's revenue was $2.4 billion compared to $2.3 billion in Q3 2016. The segment's reported quarter new awards of $2.6 billion included a copper project in Chile, and petrochemical projects in the United States, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Ending backlog was $18.5 billion compared to $23.7 billion a year ago.

During Q3 2017, Fluor's Energy, Chemicals, & Mining segment reported a segment profit of $104 million compared to segment's loss of $60 million in Q3 2016. The segment's results for the year-ago corresponding period reflected a $241 million pre-tax charge on a petrochemical facility in the United States.

For Q3 2017, the Industrial, Infrastructure, & Power segment's revenue was flat on a y-o-y basis at $1.1 billion. The segment's new awards for the reported quarter were $628 million, and ending backlog for the segment was $8.1 billion compared to $11.5 billion in the year-ago same period. The Q3 2017 ending backlog reflected the removal of the Vogtle nuclear project in Georgia. The Industrial, Infrastructure, & Power segment reported profit of $33 million compared to $28 million in Q3 2016.

During Q3 2017, the Government segment reported revenue of $766 million, up 12.5% from $681 million in Q3 2016. The segment's new awards totaled $234 million for the reported quarter, and ending backlog was $3.6 billion compared to $5.9 billion in the year-ago corresponding period. The Government segment's profit was $30 million versus $26 million in the year-earlier comparable quarter.

For Q3 2017, the Diversified Services unit's revenue was $624 million compared to $632 million in Q3 2016. New awards totaled $338 million for the reported quarter, and ending backlog was $2.7 billion, down from $3.3 billion in the year-ago same period. The segment posted profit of $35 million in Q3 2017 compared to $29 million in Q3 2016.

Cash Matters

Fluor's cash plus current and non-current marketable securities were $2.1 billion for Q3 2017, flat on a y-o-y basis. The Company's cash provided by operating activities was $123 million for the reported quarter and $551 million year-to-date. During Q3 2017, Fluor paid $29 million in dividends.

Fluor's consolidated backlog at the quarter end was $32.9 billion. The percentage of fixed-price contracts in the Company's overall backlog was 36% compared to 29% in the year ago same period when Fluor had 2 large reimbursable nuclear projects in its backlog. At quarter-end, the Company's mix by geography was 40% US and 60% non-US.

Outlook

Fluor narrowed its 2017 guidance for EPS to a range of $1.50 to $1.60 per diluted share from the previous range of $1.40 to $1.70 per diluted share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Fluor's stock marginally fell 0.79%, ending the trading session at $50.03.

Volume traded for the day: 1.09 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.18%; previous three-month period - up 23.84%; and past six-month period - up 11.95%

After yesterday's close, Fluor's market cap was at $7.00 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 35.04.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.68%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Heavy Construction industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

