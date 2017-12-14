Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Johnson Controls International Raised its Dividend by 4%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 15, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2017. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 14, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on JCI:

Dividend Declared

On December 06, 2017, Johnson Controls' Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share payable on January 12, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2017. This represents a $0.01 increase over the previous quarterly dividend.

Johnson Controls' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.76%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 1.62% for the Consumer Goods sector. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Dividend Insights

Johnson Controls has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.37 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Johnson Controls is forecasted to report earnings of $3.12 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $1.04 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Johnson Controls has cash and cash equivalents worth $321 million compared to $579 million as on September 30, 2016. For the fourth quarter 2017, cash from operating activities was $1.3 billion and free cash flow was $1.0 billion. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Developments for Johnson Controls

On December 11, 2017, Johnson Controls' Board of Directors announced that John D. Young has been appointed to serve as a director. Young is currently group president of Pfizer Essential Health. Effective January 01, 2018, he will become group president of Pfizer Innovative Health, which comprises six business groups focused on improving health through innovative products covering every stage of life.

Young, a scientist by background, has more than 30 years of experience with Pfizer, starting as a sales representative and moving on to a number of senior global positions across the company.

Young graduated from Glasgow University with a bachelor's degree in biological science and has a master of business administration degree from Strathclyde Graduate Business School.

About Johnson Controls International PLC

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. The Company 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure, and next-generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Johnson Controls' commitment to sustainability dates back to the Company's roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Johnson Controls International's stock fell 1.54%, ending the trading session at $37.66.

Volume traded for the day: 5.10 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.61%

After yesterday's close, Johnson Controls International's market cap was at $34.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.45.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.66%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

