What has been described as Nepal's largest wind-solar hybrid power system has been switched in the Hariharpurgadi village in the Sindhuli district. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) financed and supported the project.

The project provides electricity to 83 rural households, through 20 kW wind turbines, which are complemented by 15 kWp of solar PV. The whole system generates 110 kWh of energy per day, which can easily meet the 87 kWh that the village needs, said the ADB.

The plant was installed by the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC) under ADB's South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Power System Expansion Project.

In addition to financing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...