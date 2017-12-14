China National Building Materials (CNBM), the parent company of German module manufacturer Avancis, announced that the first modules have rolled out of its 300 MW CIGS factory in Anhui Province, China.

CNBM celebrated the 'first module out' at its factory earlier this week. According to Avancis, the current factory has a 55,000 square meter footprint, and an annual capacity of 300 MW of CIGS modules.

The company, however, states that this is just the first unit of a much larger facility, and that eventually 1.5 GW of CIGS production will be brought online at the site, taking up 270,000 square meters.

CNBM ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...