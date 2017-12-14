Ethereum News UpdateIn a normal week, there is a ton of Ethereum news to sort through. We have to parse everything from shady ICOs to scaling roadmaps to new regulations. This week, however, was anything but normal.Only one story mattered: The launch of a Bitcoin futures contract.The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) was the first one to carry these derivatives, although the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) won't be far behind. They will add theirs to the market within days.Cryptos were depressed leading up to the Sunday launch, as rumors of an.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...