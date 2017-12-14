Go Reply, the Reply Group company specialising in innovative Cloud services based on Google Cloud technology, has become a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP), joining a group of highly specialized Google Cloud partners.

Go Reply supports customers through the whole cloud journey, able to respond to business needs during the different phases of the process, from engagement, to migration and execution, to post planning with optimization after deployment.

As a Google Cloud MSP, Go Reply provides a high-touch service to customers who are looking for a complete and proactive support. Go Reply is able to bundle exclusive services for enterprise customers, covering not only the Cloud migration, but also all the aspects of the process, including future developments.

Go Reply has access to Google training programs, Google Professional Services, and Google Support teams, all to the benefit of enterprise customers. Training focuses not just on the technological expertise but is aimed at improving the customer experience to provide a higher added value to customers.

Go Reply is the Reply Group company specialising in design and implementation of Cloud Platform architecture and building cloud based solutions on Google platform. Go Reply is Premier Partner for Google Cloud. In particular, Go Reply offers services on Cloud Strategy and Migration, Cloud infrastructure hosting, Big Data, Machine Learning, PCI/ISO compliance and security management, Cloud based services to optimise the performance of hosted services and fully structured Cloud Service Management services to manage business solutions H24/7.

