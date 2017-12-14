The 8th Quality Roundtable brought into sharp focus the challenges that Taiwan's fast-growing solar market faces as it attempts to ramp up towards its 20 GW by 2025 PV goal. Typhoons, humidity and sea spray are just the beginning.

Taiwan has long been an important manufacturing hub for PV cells. Increasingly, its manufacturers have moved into module production and there are a range of BoS component suppliers also active.

It is now becoming a high-growth market, as the country ramps up its solar installations. There are some doubts as to whether the 20 GW goal can be met, and the country's climate, dense population centres and geography are throwing up significant hurdles.

Given this combination of factors, Taiwan was the ideal location for the final of pv magazine's Quality Roundtable series, with the 8th iteration of the event being held this year as a part of the PV Taiwan conference program. It was hosted in partnership with initiative sponsor, DuPont.

