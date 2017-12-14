Social video company Brave Bison has entered into a two-year extension of its commercial partnership with Royal Dutch Shell, it announced on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the new partnership would "significantly build" upon its current deal, managing Shell's YouTube channel, with an improved contract that would include strategic and proposition development services, reporting and analysis services, and creative services. "We're happy to extend our commercial partnership with Brave Bison," ...

