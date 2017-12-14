The "Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global tall oil fatty acid market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The increasing demand for tall oil fatty acid as a viscosity modifier, lubricant, and corrosion inhibitor will increase its market share in the oil and gas industry. The increasing demand for plant-based chemical derivatives over animal-based and crude oil-based chemicals will favor the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for unconventional resources of energy will boost the market for lubricants and drilling fluids, thus driving the growth of the global tall oil fatty acid market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising use in soaps and detergents. The physical state of oil and fats is based on their source or origin. The liquid state indicates soft texture while solid-state indicates hard texture. The improved physical and chemical properties of oils and fats have increased their use in soap and detergents. The end-use determines the source of extraction of tall oil fatty acid. Hard oils are used to manufacture soaps, whereas soft oils contribute to conditioning. These soft oils that are used to provide better conditioning are more prone to oxidation. Thus, choosing various combinations of oil is necessary to produce the desired product based on the skin.

Key vendors

Eastman Chemical Company

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Harima Chemicals Group

Ingevity

Kraton Corporation

Other prominent vendors

ExxonMobil

Forchem

Pasand Speciality Chemical

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

Technical Industries

Werner G. Smith

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

