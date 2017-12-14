Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced that Showroomprivé, a large European online retailer, is using its content delivery network (CDN) to deliver high-quality online experiences to customers throughout Europe.

With flash sales and major traffic spikes inevitable during key shopping seasons, Showroomprivé is always facing the challenge of delivering a seamless online experience and scaling to meet demand. Minutes of downtime can impact Showroomprivé's bottom line and damage customer relationships. For maximum redundancy, the company chose Limelight Networks as part of a multi-CDN strategy to ensure reliability and predictability.

"My top priority is to make sure shoppers can make purchases whenever and wherever they want and that they always have an excellent online experience," said Frédéric Delalé, Chief Information Officer at Showroomprivé. "Limelight supports our expansion into new countries, always provides great customer service, and can handle major spikes in traffic during peak sales times."

In addition to ensuring high performance regardless of traffic levels, Limelight's global reach has made it easy for Showroomprivé to expand operations worldwide. From a content management perspective, Limelight's exclusive SmartPurge feature makes it possible to quickly change out entire catalogs of 2,000-4,000 products each week in just seconds.

"It doesn't matter if it's during the holidays when shopping hits new highs or everyday shopping, consumers expect fast and reliable e-commerce experiences," said Franck Chevalier, Director of Solutions Engineers, EMEA at Limelight. "This is especially true for Showroomprivé. Their customers are highly knowledgeable of the products they're looking for on Showroomprive.com and want to quickly make their purchases without any glitch. Having fast performance is vital for their customer conversion and for driving revenue."

A complete case study is available here with additional details.

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is a leading European online retailer specializing in fashion. Its e-commerce site showroomprive.com offers a daily selection of nearly 2,000 designer products via its mobile apps and website. The company has more than 28 million members in France and in nine other European countries.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company's Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

